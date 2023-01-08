Advertise With Us
The Suncoast lives up to its name - Until Friday!

By Mike Modrick
Jan. 8, 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures warm up slightly with our Sunday sunshine, back to the mid 70s. Dew points ease back into the 50s, still very comfortable, and that’s where we stay for the coming week. We are tracking a cold front that will move into Florida on Friday. Rain could move in late Friday and Friday night, clearing out for the next weekend. We’ll cool off again after the front comes through, but only into the 60s again.

Red tide is still bringing some slight respiratory irritation to most of our Suncoast beaches. But Siesta Key and Longboat Key were in better shape as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

