Sarasota church brings snow to downtown

First Sarasota Church Snow Day
First Sarasota Church Snow Day(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights.

“They came out the doors and you could just see the wow on their eyes,” said Krista Lyons, First Sarasota Preschool and Children’s Director. “Some of these kids have never seen snow before so it’s just an awesome way.”

Lyons added that the snow day was a way to kick off the new year and give the kids some fun before heading back to school. While fun is the priority, helping the kids continue to grow through religion is another goal.

“To celebrate all that God’s going to do here, teach them that God loves them and that he’s in charge of everything,” explained Lyons.

Trisha Gisiger has been coming to First Sarasota for the past 14 years and now has children in First Kids. Gisiger said First Sarasota is always providing opportunities for the community to come together and try something new. Her kids have seen and touched snow twice before this but now they are getting a third chance the experience winter fun.

“It was exhilarating and fun! My daughter was like yes, I got to go tubing again! You know, it’s just a different experience for them and they really enjoyed it,” said Gisiger.

First Sarasota has family fun events planned throughout the year.

