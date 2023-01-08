Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

‘Dry January’ benefits last longer than a month, study says

Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the...
Reesearchers say those who participate in "Dry January" see benefits that last well into the year.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of thousands of people across the country are in the first week of “Dry January,” where you abstain from alcohol.

Researchers say there’s evidence that cutting out alcohol, even for just a month, can have benefits that last well into the year.

The Washington Post reported on one study in BMJ Open which found that people who stopped drinking for a month saw significantly improved metabolism.

Those people also shed about four and a half pounds, had lower blood pressure and a substantial reduction in levels of insulin resistance.

Researchers also found that, months later, people who didn’t drink in January were drinking less alcohol in general, as compared to people who didn’t participate.

Medical professionals also say taking a break from alcohol can help you sleep better and elevate your mood and energy levels, which can reinforce the habit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Latest News

Joe Biden makes first his trip to the southern border as president.
Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border
FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy endured a grueling weeklong fight to gather votes in a speaker's...
McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
First Sarasota Church Snow Day
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
The run on Siesta Key Beach honors a young man who lost his life and gives other students a...
Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5k still strong after 10 years
Fans leave messages of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) on a poster outside...
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD