Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5k still strong after 10 years

The run on Siesta Key Beach honors a young man who lost his life and gives other students a...
The run on Siesta Key Beach honors a young man who lost his life and gives other students a chance to pursue what they love.
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crowds cheer as runners cross the sandy finish line on Siesta Key Beach. These participants aren’t in it for personal glory, but for the cause behind the big day.

They’re running in the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5k to honor a young man who lost his life far too young. Andrew was a Riverview high school student and star soccer player who died in a tragic car accident in 2011.

Since then, his mother Stacey has hosted the 5k as a way to keep his memory alive and to raise funds for other student-athletes just like Andrew.

The money raised goes toward two $1,000 scholarships through the Sarasota Community Foundation, which any senior soccer athlete, JROTC member of track student can earn with an application.

“We’re going to continue to do this as long as I can and I’m mobile enough to be able to do this,” Stacey told ABC7 as she welcomed racers at the finish line.

Stacey has been working hard to fuel the scholarship fund. Ten years of races with no sign of slowing down until the Sarasota Community Foundation can keep it going without her.

“I’m hoping to have seven to ten scholarships and when I reach that goal, then I can stop,” she said.

It’s important for her to build up student-athletes to honor her son who dedicated so much of his life to sports. Her work is making brighter futures, like the one her son deserved.

To learn more about the Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship Fund and get involved, you can click here.

