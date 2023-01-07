Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument

West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a home Thursday night regarding reports of a stabbing.

WSAZ reports officers found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds inside the residence.

Investigators said Marcinkowsky was stabbed by her father’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, after the two got into an argument.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck. Charleston police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing. A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife.

Police said Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived together at the home.

Authorities said Wymer has been charged with murder and booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
A crash is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road

Latest News

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport...
Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old ‘red flag for the country’
People buy SuperLotto tickets at the Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner
Orchid festival runs Jan. 7 - 8
Weekend events