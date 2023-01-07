Weekend events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There are several fun events to enjoy this weekend on the Suncoast:

Annual Orchids Expo Show and Sale, January 7 – 8, Sat: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Admission $5 Interact with growers, attend seminars, purchase orchids or just enjoy the beauty of orchids. Hosted by the Sarasota Orchid Society.

9th Annual Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival, January 7 – 8, Sat & Sun: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., JD Hamel Park, Gulfstream and Main Street, Sarasota. Free. Meet 120 artisans and enjoy a variety of fine art, including painting, jewelry, sculpting, photography, woodworking, ceramics, glass, fiber art, mixed-media and more.

Sundays at The Bay, January 8, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., The Oval at The Bay, 1055 Blvd of the Arts, Sarasota. Free outdoor concert Featuring White Crowe Band.

Weekly Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch, January 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Free. Over 75 local vendors, musicians, live chef demos, interactive art for the kids and more.

