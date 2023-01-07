Advertise With Us
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

ABC7 News at 5pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 30 protestors came together outside of North Port City Hall on Dec. 6 rallying against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.

This comes after the City of North Port established a plan for the park in 2019 including a campground with cabins, a large place for bird watching, and an event pavilion.

Protestors at city hall believe the new proposal does not align with the initial plan created in 2019 that they agreed on. However, North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the original plan would cost too much and by using a private partner they would be able to develop and maintain the park.

David Iannotti was one of those protestors outside of city hall. He explained the reason for the protest is more than just making the public voice heard, but following the democratic process.

“I want people to be heard on the matter. I think that’s the democratic process, and I really feel a lot of people have kind of been taken by surprise over what’s being proposed here, so this is their way to address that,” said Iannotti.

City Manager Fletcher spent almost two hours of the protest outside talking with folks. While many protestors appreciated Fletcher’s efforts and his openness to answer questions, Jasmine Bowman feels a lack of trust toward the city.

“I feel like they don’t hear us, as far as the city hall, commission, and management. They have one plan and they aren’t listening to the people of North Port. We don’t want their plan, it’s not what we came up with and we never agreed to it,” stated Bowman.

There will be a meeting at city hall on Monday, Dec. 9th at 8:45 a.m. where residents will be given the opportunity to voice their opinions over the proposal plan.

