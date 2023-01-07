TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023.

The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash.

Lanes have now been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.