Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts

Jetson's Creative Trends hosted young people all morning in the shop giving them a chance to...
Jetson's Creative Trends hosted young people all morning in the shop giving them a chance to pick up a new style and some new reading material.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut.

That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.

This time, the Sarasota Police Department is teaming up on this effort to build relationships with the young people coming in and out of the shop and help them pick out a free book before they go.

Grimes spoke with ABC7 as he got to work with an electric razor, shaving down a young boy’s head of thick curly hair. He told us when you have a nice haircut you, “look good and feel good” and he wants all the young people in his community to capture that feeling as they head back to class for their second semester this year.

More than that, he said, it can shape a person’s mindset so they believe in themselves and can be successful in the world.

Grimes estimates he’s cut maybe five or six generations of hair in Newtown. The people in his community have kept his business alive for decades, so he feels this is a chance to give back and show his thanks to all of the people who have ensured his own success.

”It’s just an opportunity to help the kids and help the families,” Grimes said. “Y’know, it’s kind of expensive getting a haircut--to help them to be able to give the kids a nice haircut.”

Grimes also explained that many of the books given away from his free library recount tales of Black history, which can give community kids some lessons as well as role models to admire.

