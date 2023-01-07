First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64

Updated Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. with additional information.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a five-car chain reaction crash around 12:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 near State Road 64, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash blocked three lanes of northbound traffic.

Investigators said cars were slowing down due to congestion when an SUV failed to maintain proper distance and hit the car in front of it. The crash caused a chain reaction involving three other cars, troopers said.

Three people sustained minor injuries.

