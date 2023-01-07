Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Two cars catch fire in crash on I-75 at State Road 64

Three people were slightly injured in the crash.
Three people were slightly injured in the crash.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updated Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. with additional information.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a five-car chain reaction crash around 12:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 near State Road 64, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash blocked three lanes of northbound traffic.

Investigators said cars were slowing down due to congestion when an SUV failed to maintain proper distance and hit the car in front of it. The crash caused a chain reaction involving three other cars, troopers said.

Three people sustained minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.d

Most Read

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Bradenton woman dies in crash
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
A crash is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
House Republicans need to deliver quickly, USF political analyst says
Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport...
Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old ‘red flag for the country’
People buy SuperLotto tickets at the Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner
Orchid festival runs Jan. 7 - 8
Weekend events