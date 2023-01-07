Cool mornings, sunny afternoons!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week we get the weather that made the Suncoast world famous! Mornings are a little cool but afternoons are sunny and mild. Dew points hold in the 50s after today and high temps are average, mainly the mid-70s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday, which could bring a few thunderstorms again, then cooler 60s for highs in the following weekend.

Red tide continues to hit our beaches, with the most intense concentrations drifting south currently. Respiratory irritation Friday afternoon was Slight to Moderate in Friday afternoon reports. Most beaches also reported dead fish on the beach.

Red Tide (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.