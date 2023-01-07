Chilly start to the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crystal clear weekend expected as high pressure builds in over Florida. Grab your jackets if you are out and about before say 10 a.m. you will need a light jacket or sweater as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s away from the beaches. We will quickly warm up into the low 70s by noon or so and that is as warm as it gets on Saturday. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be a bit warmer with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph. Expect to see more of the same on Monday with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Tuesday we will see a weak system move in which will bring an increase in cloudiness along with a small chance for a few showers. The rain chance is only at 20% for some late day showers. The high temperature will reach into the mid 70s once again.

Wednesday we will see slightly cooler weather but still mild with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Next Friday a stronger cold front will move in and bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms along with plenty of clouds. The rain chance is at 50% right now. We are also expecting a chilly weekend next weekend.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 12-17 mph to start the day and subside to 5-10 knots later in the day. Seas will be running right around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

