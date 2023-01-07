Bradenton woman dies in crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 35-year-old woman was driving a van at about 11:45 p.m., heading west on 34th Avenue West, approaching the intersection with U.S. 41 when the van veered to the left, went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

