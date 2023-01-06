Update: FDA says Big Olaf has responded to request for proof of compliance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The federal Food and Drug Administration says Big Olaf Creamery has responded to proof of compliance and a food safety plan following a listeria outbreak last year.

ABC7 reported Thursday that the FDA had asked the Sarasota ice cream maker to respond with the specific steps it has taken to address violations involving the outbreak which resulted in serious illness and one death. Investigators say the bacteria found in the ice cream caused 28 people from 11 states to fall ill between January and August. One death of a woman from Illinois was reported.

Seven illnesses were among pregnant people or newborns. One illness resulted in a pregnancy loss, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

The FDA sent ABC7 a statement saying that they have received and are reviewing the response and will respond directly to the company. Beyond that, further information was not available.

There are two wrongful death suits against Big Olaf Creamery working their way through the courts. The estate of Mary Billman filed the complaint for wrongful death in federal court, charging the woman died of listeria 11 days after eating Big Olaf ice cream in Sarasota.

Billman was visiting her daughter on Jan. 18, 2022 when she ate ice cream at the company’s store on Bahia Vista Street, the suit says.

A week later, the 79-year-old woman began having gastrointestinal issues and a low-grade fever. Her symptoms persisted, and on Jan 27, she awoke to a 103-degree fever and was admitted to a hospital in South Florida.

The suit says over the next two days her organs began shutting down. She died Jan. 29.

A second lawsuit has been filed in Pinellas County Court on behalf of Kristen Hopkins, a Massachusetts woman who claims she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria.

The suit alleges Hopkins was attending a wedding in Clearwater that was serving ice cream made by Big Olaf and became very ill. Hopkins was pregnant. The hospital tested her for listeria and tragically an ultrasound showed that Hopkins had miscarried her child.

Hopkins’ attorney says she also nearly lost her own life and was treated with antibiotics.

ABC7 has reached out to a spokesperson for comment.

