Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to House Speaker vote

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House of Representatives has adjourned, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him as the saga of the vote for Speaker enters its fourth day.

Republicans voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. to try again.

ABC7 reached out to Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchannan on his thoughts on the situation.

“With negotiations on the one yard line, it’s important to get the speaker’s race resolved so we can move on to the business that matters – reducing inflation, securing the border and combatting Biden’s reckless agenda,” said Buchanan.

According to the Associated Press, the longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

