Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to House Speaker vote

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.(House Television via AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House of Representatives has adjourned, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy flipped 15 colleagues to support him as the saga of the vote for Speaker enters its fourth day.

Republicans voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. to try again.

ABC7 reached out to Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchannan on his thoughts on the situation.

“With negotiations on the one yard line, it’s important to get the speaker’s race resolved so we can move on to the business that matters – reducing inflation, securing the border and combatting Biden’s reckless agenda,” said Buchanan.

According to the Associated Press, the longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Vehicle Fire on I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
35th St W at 13th Ave W. From Friday Jan 6th until Monday Jan 9th.
Manatee County announces road closure

Latest News

The CDC has asked for proof of compliance.
Update: FDA says Big Olaf has responded to request for proof of compliance
PETA
‘Monkey whisperer’ loses USDA license, animal rights group says
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site