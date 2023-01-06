Six appointed to New College Board of Trustees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six persons have been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees, it was announced Friday.

New College of Florida in Sarasota, is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and is the designated honors college of the state university system.

Six trustees are appointed by the governor and five are appointed by the Florida Board of Governors. Trustees serve five-year terms.

The new trustees are:

Christopher Rufo is a senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute, a writer and filmmaker. In recent years, Rufo has been involved in opposition to critical race theory. He has worked closely with conservative governors and lawmakers to craft successful public policy. Rufo earned his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from Harvard University.

Matthew Spalding is the Kirby Professor in Constitutional Government at Hillsdale College and the Dean of the Van Andel Graduate School of Government at Hillsdale College’s Washington, D.C., campus. Spalding earned his bachelor’s degree from Claremont- McKenna College and earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from Claremont Graduate School.

Charles R. Kesler is the is the Dengler-Dykema Distinguished Professor of Government at Claremont-McKenna College and Editor of the Claremont Review of Books. Kesler earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctorate degree in government from Harvard University.

Mark Bauerlein has taught at Emory University since 1989 and served as the Director, Office of Research and Analysis, at the National Endowment for the Arts. Bauerlein earned his doctorate in English from UCLA.

Debra Jenks is a partner and attorney at Jenks & Harvey, LLP. She is an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and currently serves on the Fourth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission. Jenks earned her bachelor’s degree from New College of Florida and earned her juris doctor from Lewis and Clark Law School.

Jason “Eddie” Speir is the co-founder, chairman, and superintendent of the Inspiration Academy. Speir earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

