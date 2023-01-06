Siesta Key residents pushing for incorporation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in Siesta Key are once again pushing for incorporation after the vote failed again in January.

The group ‘Save Siesta Key’ is leading the push to incorporate, saying Sarasota County hasn’t been looking out for their best interests so they want their own government.

The incorporated government would include five elected council members who live on Siesta Key and other officials. Residents say they want to focus on development, safety and traffic.

“Incorporating gives us the ability to govern the island with people who live here represent the interest of people who enjoy Siesta Key. It’s not just residents it’s people who vacation here, own condos here. We’re all really trying to support thoughtful development,” said Jann Webster.

Results of a straw vote regarding the incorporating Siesta Key had a 41% turnout and 87% of voters support incorporating the island.

The four member local delegation will then vote on the bill to incorporate Siesta Key on Jan 12 at 1:30 at the Sarasota County Commission Chambers.

