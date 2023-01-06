Sheriff: Naked man arrested after caught masturbating outside daycare

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man they say was caught naked outside of a Port Charlotte daycare masturbating.

When deputies arrived, they were alerted by staff that they had spotted a man near the outdoor shower area on the right side of the building. Deputies made their way to a camper trailer that is being stored in the parking lot of the daycare. As they approached, they alerted the subject of their presence and requested that he exit the camper.

The man, identified as Derrick Lee Nelson, was completely naked and crawled out of the camper, onto the ground, and into custody. Nelson’s clothing was located inside the trailer along with a small amount of THC near his items. While deputies spoke with Nelson, he exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics.

Throughout the investigation, daycare staff shared that they witnessed the male subject walk to the front door of the daycare while masturbating. Staff also stated he jiggled on the locked door handles, attempting to get inside the building.

Nelson was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on charges exposure of sexual organs, possession control without prescription, possession, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

“This type of behavior is absurd. And especially around children. This is a clear sign that this individual is in need of an intervention. If you or someone you love if struggling, reach out. We can’t force you, but we can guide you,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

There are resources for those in need of help through the Drug Recovery Initiative. Those seeking assistance can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to your location. Through partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge, without fear of arrest.

