No-swim advisory issued for Palma Sola South

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A no-swim advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Department of Health said Friday the advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency safety guidelines.

No other beaches in Manatee County are affected.

Test results from weekly samples taken at Palma Sola South on Jan. 3 showed an elevated level of enterococci bacteria, which can bring human disease, infections or rashes, the health department said.

Additional information about the Healthy Beaches program can be found by calling 941-714-7593, or by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website at www.FloridaHealth.gov and selecting Beach Water Quality under the Environmental Health tab of the navigation bar.

