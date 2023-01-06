Advertise With Us
New student mural to decorate Art Center Sarasota

student art mural photo
The student mural at Art Center Sarasota(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Anna Dong, an art student at Art Center Sarasota is working with the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County to create a colorful new mural. The painted wall is being created along the west-facing side of the art building and is visible from the Bay’s mangrove path.

A ribbon cutting to dedicate the project is scheduled for Jan. 19.

“It feels so rewarding and great to see all the kids work together, use their artistic skills and work with other students to produce the work,” said Dong.

Kinsey Robb, Art Center Sarasota Executive Director, is excited about the project. “The kids get to really brag about this accomplishment. Instead of it siting on a fridge wall, it’s sitting out here for everyone to see. So we’re really thrilled. The mural will last for two years, but for everyone involved in the masterpiece, those memories will last a lifetime,” she said.

