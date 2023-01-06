‘Monkey whisperer’ loses USDA license, animal rights group says

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A former exotic animal dealer from Parrish, who was convicted earlier this year of illegally selling an endangered monkey to singer Chris Brown, has had his federal dealer’s license terminated, an animal rights groups says.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has terminated the federal Animal Welfare Act license of Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, known as “The Monkey Whisperer.” The decision stems from Hammonds’ guilty pleas to federal charges related to the illegal sale and transport of primates — including his notorious sale of a capuchin monkey to Brown.

PETA had submitted a complaint to the USDA pointing out that the agency had cause to terminate Hammonds’ license as his convictions include felony conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, prompting the USDA’s enforcement action.

“Exotic animals are not pets, playthings, or props for celebrities, and they’re not business transactions either,” says PETA’s Michelle Sinnott. “PETA is celebrating the USDA’s decision to strip this felon of a license before he could exploit additional vulnerable animals.”

Hammonds was also suspected of selling two spider monkeys to rapper Swae Lee. PETA also alerted California wildlife officials to Lee’s unlawful possession of these spider monkeys, which led to the seizure of at least one of them.

Hammonds was sentenced to five years’ probation, to include eight months home confinement, for one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. He was also ordered to pay a $90,000 fine.

