Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

‘Monkey whisperer’ loses USDA license, animal rights group says

PETA
PETA(PETA)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A former exotic animal dealer from Parrish, who was convicted earlier this year of illegally selling an endangered monkey to singer Chris Brown, has had his federal dealer’s license terminated, an animal rights groups says.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has terminated the federal Animal Welfare Act license of Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, known as “The Monkey Whisperer.” The decision stems from Hammonds’ guilty pleas to federal charges related to the illegal sale and transport of primates — including his notorious sale of a capuchin monkey to Brown.

PETA had submitted a complaint to the USDA pointing out that the agency had cause to terminate Hammonds’ license as his convictions include felony conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, prompting the USDA’s enforcement action.

“Exotic animals are not pets, playthings, or props for celebrities, and they’re not business transactions either,” says PETA’s Michelle Sinnott. “PETA is celebrating the USDA’s decision to strip this felon of a license before he could exploit additional vulnerable animals.”

Hammonds was also suspected of selling two spider monkeys to rapper Swae Lee. PETA also alerted California wildlife officials to Lee’s unlawful possession of these spider monkeys, which led to the seizure of at least one of them.

Hammonds was sentenced to five years’ probation, to include eight months home confinement, for one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. He was also ordered to pay a $90,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Vehicle Fire on I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
35th St W at 13th Ave W. From Friday Jan 6th until Monday Jan 9th.
Manatee County announces road closure

Latest News

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.,speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Suncoast Congressman Buchanan reacts to House Speaker vote
The CDC has asked for proof of compliance.
Update: FDA says Big Olaf has responded to request for proof of compliance
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice rescinded in Englewood
Manatee County Government to close downtown COVID-19 testing site