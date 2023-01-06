Advertise With Us
Gov. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrant influx in Florida Keys

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order activating the Florida National Guard in response to what he called an “alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.”

The move comes after over 700 Cuban migrants were moved around after they arrived in the Keys, most arriving by boat.

“As the negative impacts of Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

The State of Florida will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits. This will also aide the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who has had to dedicate its resources to the movements.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally,

