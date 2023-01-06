Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Dry air has moved in and cooler temperatures will be felt

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that sank south during the overnight has moved into the Florida Straights and will wash out. Winds have now shifted to the north and cooler and drier air has moved in.

This will allow temperatures to return to more seasonable levels. Skies have cleared out and will remain mostly sunny into the weekend. Our north winds will slowly begin to veer to the northeast and begin the shift to warmer temperatures by Saturday and especially Sunday.

While today will be slightly below the average high temperature, the weekend will be slightly above average. Do not expect any rain for the next four days, at least.

The next chance for rain may come next Tuesday with a weak system that will only give us what appears to be at this time a 20% chance of showers. It will be the first of two approaching systems. The second will arrive late next week and looks to be a more potent system. Time will tell, as both systems are still rather far off.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Vehicle Fire on I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
35th St W at 13th Ave W. From Friday Jan 6th until Monday Jan 9th.
Manatee County announces road closure
Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he appeared to the teller during the robbery.
Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando

Latest News

A crash is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
gf
Gone Fishin' - January 5, 2023
hamlin
Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
fire
12 units impacted in Bradenton apartment complex fire - 11pm Report