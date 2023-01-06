Dry air has moved in and cooler temperatures will be felt

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that sank south during the overnight has moved into the Florida Straights and will wash out. Winds have now shifted to the north and cooler and drier air has moved in.

This will allow temperatures to return to more seasonable levels. Skies have cleared out and will remain mostly sunny into the weekend. Our north winds will slowly begin to veer to the northeast and begin the shift to warmer temperatures by Saturday and especially Sunday.

While today will be slightly below the average high temperature, the weekend will be slightly above average. Do not expect any rain for the next four days, at least.

The next chance for rain may come next Tuesday with a weak system that will only give us what appears to be at this time a 20% chance of showers. It will be the first of two approaching systems. The second will arrive late next week and looks to be a more potent system. Time will tell, as both systems are still rather far off.

