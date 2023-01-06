Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 vaccines for free at 2 locations

Manatee County Government has also announced it will close its testing location downtown
(WBKO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County continues to provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations at two clinics in Bradenton.

As COVID-19 cases rise, DOH-Manatee offers COVID-19 series and boosters on its main campus – located at 410 Sixth Avenue East – and its satellite location at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).

Anyone wanting to get vaccinated can call for an appointment at (941) 242-6646 or just walk in at either location between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays

Manatee County’s free testing program will be coming to an end this week. The closing of the site—run by NOMI Health in the parking lot located at 1301 8th Avenue W. in Downtown Bradenton—will occur at the close of business of business Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Testing will now be available at the Department of Health’s main campus on Jan. 9. Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (941) 242-6649.

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention Tips

· If you are at high risk of getting very sick, wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public.

· If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and consider wearing a high-quality mask when indoors with them.

· Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

· Maintain ventilation improvements (e.g., bringing more fresh air into your home, filtering the air that is there and improving air flow).

· Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

· Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

· Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/index.html .

