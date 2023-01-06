Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jersey is now the most purchased jersey among all athletes across all sports on its website, Fanatics said.(Fanatics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin now has the most sought-after jersey in sports.

Sports merchandise and memorabilia company Fanatics said the 24-year-old’s jersey is now the most purchased one among all athletes across all sports on its website.

Support has been pouring in for Hamlin since he went into cardiac arrest following a hit during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s condition has improved in the hospital. The Bills said his breathing tube was removed overnight, and he has been able to talk to his family and team on Friday.

The NFL announced that Monday’s game, which was originally postponed, will not be resumed.

The Bills are set to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: Vehicle Fire on I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
35th St W at 13th Ave W. From Friday Jan 6th until Monday Jan 9th.
Manatee County announces road closure
Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he appeared to the teller during the robbery.
Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
LIVE: Biden to mark 2-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Derrick Nelson
Sheriff: Naked man arrested after caught masturbating outside daycare
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry on patrol through the deserted town of Garmisir Jan. 2, 2008,...
Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Kevin McCarthy gains 14 GOP votes on failed 12th ballot for speaker
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled