Cooler weather moves in behind the front

Sunset from Terra Ceia Thursday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the front has cleared we will see much drier air slip into the area on a north to northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Look for temperatures to be closer to seasonable readings through the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s just after sunrise and only warm into the mid to upper 60s by mid afternoon.

If you are going to be heading out on Friday evening you will need your jacket or sweater as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. By 7 p.m. temperatures will fall into the upper 50s for most everyone. Saturday morning will be the coldest morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and near 50 at the beaches.

Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine with hardly a cloud in the sky and temperatures warming into the low 70s for afternoon highs. The humidity will stay comfortable as well. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Rain stays away for a while

Sunday morning not as cold but still cool with lows in the low to mid 50s. Should be a spectacular afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Just perfect!

It stays that way on Monday and then we will see some slight increase in cloudiness on Tuesday as another weak cold front begins to sweep through. The rain chance is at 30% for a few showers late in the day on Tuesday as another weak system moves in.

