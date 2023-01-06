Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Carlton Arms community comes together to support residents affected by fire

By James Hill
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Carlton Arms is a close-knit community with a very peaceful atmosphere.

The tranquility was interrupted Wednesday afternoon when a fire burned out 12 units, causing the roof to collapse.

Al Garcia says he moved to this complex years ago from South Florida. He says he got a call when he was at work. He rushed home, and realized everything he owned and worked for was gone.

“All I can do is wait for insurance to take care of what they are supposed to take care of and hopefully I can be in another warm bed soon.”

You can donate to the go fund me page of Al Garcia.

The actual cause of the fire is being investigated by local authorities. So far the investigation is showing no one was hurt in the blaze.

According to residents they are sad to see people go through a tough time -- losing everything they own just as the new year begins.

“I’ve been a resident here for almost 20 years and I actually live on the street that the fire was on -- across from it -- and it was just a shame, it was very catastrophic, I’m glad nobody got killed,” Adam Rodriguez says.

Christopher Tittle says he moved into this building in September and enjoyed living in an upstairs unit.

On Wednesday afternoon he got a phone call he will never forget while he was working. He says material goods can be replaced but he was concerned about his dog named Frank.

“I rushed home, and the building was on fire,” he said. “People had said the seen that my dog had been rescued but they weren’t exactly where it was until I ran into a fireman who had said he had pulled the dog out and the dog was out at the end of the crowd in someone’s car.”

Tittle said he found the car, “and they rolled the window down and there was my dog. "

ABC7 has reached out to the owner of teh apartment complex for comment.

