Volunteers needed for Point-In-Time Homeless Census

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time for the 2023 Point-In-Time Homeless census in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The census will occur Monday, Jan. 23 and Sat. Jan. 28 and participants will be asked where they spent the night of Monday, Jan. 23. This Census is facilitated through the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness in partnership with Turning Points. Volunteers through Turning Points are surveying individuals throughout Manatee County while volunteers through SPEH are surveying throughout Sarasota County.

The 2023 Homeless Census is a comprehensive street-based and service-based survey process designed to identify how many people are homeless in Manatee and Sarasota Counties at a given point-in-time. The Point-In-Time is done to obtain an unduplicated count of individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties experiencing homelessness at a given point in time. This national standard helps us better understand the nature and extent of the current trends in homelessness.

The census provides invaluable information such as:

responding to the unmet needs and gaps in services for homeless individuals and families in Manatee and Sarasota Counties

developing local community and bi-county strategies to meet the goal of ending homelessness

bringing in federal funding and thousands of state and local dollars in order to better serve homeless individuals and families in our community

The 2023 Homeless Census will be conducted on the streets and other locations where individuals experiencing homelessness can be found and at service provider locations in every city, school district and in unincorporated areas in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. Adults, children, and unaccompanied youth will be counted in the reports to be submitted to HUD and State of Florida.

Volunteers are still needed. Volunteers always work as part of a team with other experienced volunteers or staff from service providers/agencies. The time commitment is completely flexible – and day, evening, and weekend shifts are available. Bilingual skills are especially appreciated - but not expected. A 1-hour training session (in person or Zoom) is provided (and required) for all volunteers. Sign up for the training and volunteer times here.

