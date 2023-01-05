Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Troopers raise money, donate Christmas presents to children after parents die in crash

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH EAST, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland say troopers helped a family over Christmas after their parents died in a crash.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers Matthew Hughes and Samuel Rogers raised nearly $5,000 in two weeks to purchase Christmas presents and gift cards for the Zeimer family.

Authorities said the Zeimer children, ages 17, 13 and 6, lost their parents, Jessica and Nicholas Zeimer, in a car crash while the couple was returning home after celebrating their wedding anniversary in November 2022.

Maryland police said the couple died after being struck by another vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway.

Days after the deadly collision, Hughes and Rogers reportedly began a project to help the children with their first Christmas without their parents.

Maryland police said the troopers began a fundraiser that allowed them to finish the children’s Christmas lists.

Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost...
Troopers in Maryland say they helped deliver Christmas presents to children who recently lost their parents in a crash.(Maryland State Police)

Authorities said Hughes and Rogers partnered with the Ohio State Patrol to have the gifts delivered to the youngest children who moved to Ohio to live with relatives. The team then gave funds to the eldest child who remained in Maryland to complete her senior year of high school.

The crash team with the Maryland State Police said three people ended up dying in the November crash that remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
A crash has closed several lanes of I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
Wreck on I-75 blocks traffic on New Year's Day
FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead
Sarasota Police Department are encouraging residents to lock their car doors. This coming after...
Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries
A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye
Police tape is seen at the site of a shooting near Edmondson Westside High School, Wednesday,...
Police: 1 dead, 4 hurt in Baltimore shopping center shooting
Possibility of extending outdoor dining
Possibility of extending outdoor dining
The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces...
Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent