Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two drive-by shootings at two Lake Wales homes that happened within 17 minutes. Deputies believe one of those shootings happened at the wrong address.

At 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting that happened in the Highland Park Manor Subdivision. The suspects used two different firearms and shot at a home in the subdivision. Fifty-nine ammunition casings were recovered, 30 of which struck the home injuring a 19-year-old female who was asleep in a bedroom. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. It appears this shooting happened at the intended address.

Seventeen minutes later, at around 3:09 a.m. deputies responded to a residence in the Lake Pierce Ranchettes subdivision for a reported shooting where two girls (14 and 12-years-old) were injured. So far in the investigation, detectives believe three people with firearms drove into the neighborhood, got out of a vehicle and shot at the home. Thirty-seven ammunition casings were found. 27 struck the house, most striking the bedrooms. A 14-year-old and 12-year-old were both struck by billets.

Both were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later released. It is believed the suspects targeted the wrong house within the subdivision.

This shooting is believed to be related to a summer of 2022 shooting which was investigated by the Lake Wales Police Department.

If you have information, contact Heartland Crimestoppers. You might be eligible for a cash reward of $3,000.

