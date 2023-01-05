Tampa International’s pink flamingo now has a name

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The famed pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport now has a name.

After over 37,000 votes in an official name contest, a man identified as “Bryan M.” has won.

The iconic flamingo is now known as Phoebe! The Airport says the name Phoebe was inspired by the scientific name for the bird, Phoenicopterus.

Bryan M., who is a retired teacher has received a prize package including airfare and tickets to Busch Gardens.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.