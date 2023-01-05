Suncoast organization helps Parkinson’s patients dance again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Parkinson Place Center for All Movement Disorders offers classes for those with mobility issues to allow the ability to express themselves through movement.

The organization offers free dance classes and other fitness activities. These classes, like the brand new class Brain, Balance & Ballet offered in partnership with Azara Ballet, encourage strengthening of muscles, and increase mobility and coordination.

Benefit from programs proven to benefit Parkinson patients no matter age or condition. Led by certified instructors, they provide a fun and interactive way to stay motivated, active, and engaged in daily life. If you are interested in trying a class, click here.

Parkinson Place is located at 5969 Cattleridge Road, Suite 100 in Sarasota.

