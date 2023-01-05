Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Suncoast organization helps Parkinson’s patients dance again

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Parkinson Place Center for All Movement Disorders offers classes for those with mobility issues to allow the ability to express themselves through movement.

The organization offers free dance classes and other fitness activities. These classes, like the brand new class Brain, Balance & Ballet offered in partnership with Azara Ballet, encourage strengthening of muscles, and increase mobility and coordination.

Benefit from programs proven to benefit Parkinson patients no matter age or condition. Led by certified instructors, they provide a fun and interactive way to stay motivated, active, and engaged in daily life. If you are interested in trying a class, click here.

Parkinson Place is located at 5969 Cattleridge Road, Suite 100 in Sarasota.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments
Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex
Proposed Hotel Bridge Street
Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back
The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Elijah Ismael Gonzalez
Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

Latest News

Parkinson Place Center Ballet class
Evidence markers notate projectiles.
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County
Sheriff Chronister announces the arrest of a detention deputy.
Sheriff: Hillsborough County Detention Deputy arrested for selling pot brownies
Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he appeared to the teller during the robbery.
Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando