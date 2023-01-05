Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Hillsborough County Detention Deputy arrested for selling pot brownies

Sheriff Chronister announces the arrest of a detention deputy.
Sheriff Chronister announces the arrest of a detention deputy.(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Thursday that his department had arrested a Hillsborough County Detention Deputy on accusations of selling “cannabis-laced perishables” to inmates.

Officials learned that Terry Bradford Jr. was bringing in contraband in the form of brownies laced with marijuana. In exchange for the brownies, Bradford would receive money through his Cash App.

Chronister said the investigation is ongoing and that he had been caught over Wednesday with a pound of the brownies. It was also determined he had made thousands of dollars via the scheme.

Bradford is facing charges of bringing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of corruption by any of our employees. Bradford betrayed the trust of the agency and our community strictly for greed. I don’t want the poor actions of one deputy sheriff to reflect on the hard-working, dedicated, and selfless service of the men and women that make up the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” said Chronister in a statement.

