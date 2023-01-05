Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County announces FEMA, Small Business Administration deadlines

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that the deadlines for both FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration assistance applications are Jan. 12.

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port, will end operations 7 p.m., Jan. 12 to honor the deadline.

Until then, the DRC remains open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7. And next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 9, 10, 11, and 12.

For questions about your FEMA Individual Assistance application call the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362.For questions about your Small Business Administration assistance application call the SBA Helpline 800-659-2955.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments
Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex
Proposed Hotel Bridge Street
Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back
The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Elijah Ismael Gonzalez
Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

Latest News

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood...
Boil water notice issued in Englewood
First Alert Traffic: Vehicle Fire on I-75 at Fruitville Road
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
Cooler and drier air moves in late today
A cold front will move past today
Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice