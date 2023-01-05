Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who recently served 19 years for bank robbery has pleaded guilty to robbing another bank near Orlando, prosecutors say.

Nacoe Ray Brown, 54, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to bank robbery and violating the terms of his supervised release. Brown faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and up to three years for violating the terms of his supervised release. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, Brown was previously convicted of robbing three banks in Baltimore in 2001. After serving 19 years of a 25-year sentence, Brown was granted an early release in 2020.

On June 28, 2022, while visiting Florida, Brown robbed the McCoy Federal Credit Union in Belle Isle. He fled the bank with $4,296 in cash.

Brown was found at a hotel where he was staying. Police recovered the demand note and the stolen cash from Brown’s bag. They also recovered the disguise he had discarded in the restroom of the gas station.

After Brown was arrested, he told authorities that he committed the bank robbery because he was filming a movie in Florida and had run out of money to pay for the production.

