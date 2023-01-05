Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU

Sean Michael Albert, 19, was arrested by the FBI this week as he got off a plane.
A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an...
A screen shot included in the criminal complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an FSU campus address, saying "100 (expletive) Will die, Cya there!"(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Winter Park man accused of threatening a mass shooting at FSU is now facing federal charges.

According to Federal court records, 19-year-old Sean Michael Albert was arrested on Tuesday for interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

The criminal complaint states a threat against gay people was posted on the social media platform, Discord, on December 13th by someone with the username “BloodStainedSand#0088″.

A screenshot included in the complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an FSU campus address with the date and time of 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and the text “100 (expletive) Will die, Cya there!”

A federal criminal complaint said a threat against gay people was posted on the social media...
A federal criminal complaint said a threat against gay people was posted on the social media platform, Discord, on December 13th by someone with the username "BloodStainedSand#0088". A screenshot included in the complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an FSU campus address, saying "100 (expletive) Will die, Cya there!"(WCTV)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was tipped off about the post within days and tracked the IP address and Discord user account information to Albert, alleged the complaint.

FBI agents state Albert flew to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 16 and that they confronted him after he returned to Florida and landed at the Orlando airport on New Year’s Day. Federal court records said Albert admitted to making the post on Discord but claimed it was meant to be “a joke.”  According to federal court records, he told agents he picked the FSU address “because it would get the most reaction.”

Albert allegedly told investigators that the image of the firearm he used in the post was copied from Reddit.

The criminal complaint also referenced a previous interview with the FBI in 2021 and prior statements about gay, black and Jewish people.

Federal agents stated their investigation revealed Albert had a history of violence and a pattern of concerning behavior.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments
Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex
Proposed Hotel Bridge Street
Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back
The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Elijah Ismael Gonzalez
Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

Latest News

Parkinson Place Center Ballet class
Parkinson Place Ballet class helps those with limited mobility
Suncoast organization helps Parkinson’s patients dance again
Evidence markers notate projectiles.
Teens injured in multiple drive-by shootings in Polk County
Sheriff Chronister announces the arrest of a detention deputy.
Sheriff: Hillsborough County Detention Deputy arrested for selling pot brownies
Surveillance cameras captured Brown as he appeared to the teller during the robbery.
Man on parole for bank robbery strikes again in Orlando