Man accused of threatening mass shooting at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Winter Park man accused of threatening a mass shooting at FSU is now facing federal charges.

According to Federal court records, 19-year-old Sean Michael Albert was arrested on Tuesday for interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

The criminal complaint states a threat against gay people was posted on the social media platform, Discord, on December 13th by someone with the username “BloodStainedSand#0088″.

A screenshot included in the complaint showed an AR-15 style rifle and included an FSU campus address with the date and time of 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and the text “100 (expletive) Will die, Cya there!”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was tipped off about the post within days and tracked the IP address and Discord user account information to Albert, alleged the complaint.

FBI agents state Albert flew to Washington, D.C. on Dec. 16 and that they confronted him after he returned to Florida and landed at the Orlando airport on New Year’s Day. Federal court records said Albert admitted to making the post on Discord but claimed it was meant to be “a joke.” According to federal court records, he told agents he picked the FSU address “because it would get the most reaction.”

Albert allegedly told investigators that the image of the firearm he used in the post was copied from Reddit.

The criminal complaint also referenced a previous interview with the FBI in 2021 and prior statements about gay, black and Jewish people.

Federal agents stated their investigation revealed Albert had a history of violence and a pattern of concerning behavior.

