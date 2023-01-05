Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Venice.

Deputies say Polina Belousov was at a friend’s home around 12:30 in the morning on Wednesday when she said that she didn’t want to go home.

She did not make any comments about wanting to harm herself, but her whereabouts remain unknown and according to deputies she has a cellphone, but it doesn’t have service.

Anyone with any information on where she is should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

