Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year old teenager last seen in Port Charlotte.

Deputies say Brittany Steele ran away from her home in the 700 block of Mirado Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night while also making threats to harm herself.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black and red Champion sweater.

She’s 5-foot-5, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where she is should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

