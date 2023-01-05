A cold front will move past today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will have more clouds for the first half of the day. Some of the clouds will be productive in producing showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two anytime between morning and early this afternoon with the most likely window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After that, the cold front will push past, and the cooler and drier air will be pushed in by an area of expanding high pressure. This will cause the clouds to clear and the rain chance to come to an end. Until the front is south of us you may expect a 30% to 40% chance for showers. The high temperature will be held in check by cloud cover and be in the mid-70s. Fog will also be possible in the morning hours, especially along the coast.

By tonight the skies will become mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than this morning and near the average low for this time of year, which is 53. Friday will be the coldest day of the week and top out near 70, which is again more in line with the average high temperature of 73 than was yesterday’s 80.

Down the road, the temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday, and many will find that, despite a cool morning start in the upper 40s, this will be the most comfortable day so far of 2023. Those who like it a bit warmer will only need wait a day as we pick up several additional degrees on Sunday.

