Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A cold front will move past today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Skies will have more clouds for the first half of the day. Some of the clouds will be productive in producing showers and, perhaps, a thunderstorm or two anytime between morning and early this afternoon with the most likely window between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

After that, the cold front will push past, and the cooler and drier air will be pushed in by an area of expanding high pressure. This will cause the clouds to clear and the rain chance to come to an end. Until the front is south of us you may expect a 30% to 40% chance for showers. The high temperature will be held in check by cloud cover and be in the mid-70s. Fog will also be possible in the morning hours, especially along the coast.

By tonight the skies will become mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than this morning and near the average low for this time of year, which is 53. Friday will be the coldest day of the week and top out near 70, which is again more in line with the average high temperature of 73 than was yesterday’s 80.

Down the road, the temperatures will warm slightly on Saturday, and many will find that, despite a cool morning start in the upper 40s, this will be the most comfortable day so far of 2023. Those who like it a bit warmer will only need wait a day as we pick up several additional degrees on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Carlton Arms Apartments
Crews respond to massive fire at Bradenton apartment complex
Proposed Hotel Bridge Street
Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back
The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
Elijah Ismael Gonzalez
Two arrested in Manatee vape shop burglary

Latest News

Deputies are searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Port Charlotte
Suncoast organizations helping island near Haiti with boating sails.
Agape Flights teaming up to bring boat sails to island off the coast of Haiti
Cold front will bring clouds and some possible rain for Thursday as it pushes southward
Cold front to bring some rain Thursday