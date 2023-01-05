Advertise With Us
Cold front to bring some rain Thursday

Cooler and drier air moves in Friday
Cold front will bring clouds and some possible rain for Thursday as it pushes southward
Cold front will bring clouds and some possible rain for Thursday as it pushes southward(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers on Thursday as a cold front moves in. There could be some fog out ahead of this front on Thursday morning as some sea fog rolls in. The rain chance is at 40% for some rain and an isolated thunderstorm. The timing of the rain looks to be late morning through the early afternoon as the front moves southward through the day.

Temperatures will be warm as we start off the day in the upper 60s and warm into the mid 70s prior to the passage of the cold front by the mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW in the morning turning to the NW later in the afternoon.

Friday will start off in the mid 50s and warm into the upper 60s. Skies will be generally sunny throughout the day and temperatures a few degrees below average. The humidity will be low.

Seasonable temperatures for the weekend
Seasonable temperatures for the weekend(WWSB)

Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s away from the beaches and low 50s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday with a high around 74 degrees. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be delightful with temperatures in the mid 50s to start and mid 70s by mid afternoon. No chance for rain.

The weather stays nice through Monday with only a slight chance for a shower on Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid 70s each day.

