Boil water notice issued in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the district’s water treatment plant.

Pressure has been restored and bacteriological testing has begun, the district said.

The district encompasses approximately 44.5 square miles in southern Sarasota County and western Charlotte County.

As a precaution, we advise all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

This notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Residents can call the Englewood Water District at 941-474-3217 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.