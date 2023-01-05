Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Agape Flights teaming up with other organizations to bring boating sails to island off the coast of Haiti

Suncoast organizations helping island near Haiti with boating sails.
Suncoast organizations helping island near Haiti with boating sails.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Boats on the island of Ile a Vache off the coast of Haiti have seen better days. Sails on many of those boats are in bad shape or no longer exist. Allen Speer, CEO of Agape Flights in Venice says these sails are very critical in helping people survive on that island.

“They need them to be able to go out into deeper water to catch fish and to really sustain life with what they’re eating,” said Speer. “Because food right now is in great demand, there’s a shortage of non-perishable food.”

Fish remains one of their main food sources. Agape is teaming with Hope Fleet in Sarasota and the Sails for Sustenance organization in New Orleans, to get them the sails they need for their boats. 1500 pounds of sails arriving at Agape Flights Wednesday night, which will be good for a hundred boats.

“Down in a third world country, in Haiti in particular, there are huge fishing opportunities,” said Danny Moroney, President of Hope Fleet. “And the sail quality of the materials, they can reuse that material not only for sails on their wooden boats or older vessels down there, but they can also use them for fabric or for roofing.”

Agape Flights plans on flying these boating sails down to the island in the coming days.

