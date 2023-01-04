Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Suncoast residents dreaming of winning the 785-million dollar Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions jackpot at 785-million dollars.
Mega Millions jackpot at 785-million dollars.
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a steady stream of people at Palmer Market in Sarasota on Tuesday and at stores throughout the Suncoast. They are all hoping of hitting Tuesday’s 785-million dollar jackpot.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions was in the middle of October. The cash option is around 404-million dollars. This has many people dreaming big.

“Get a house, buy my daughter’s house and give money to her,” said Dee Karacia, a Sarasota resident.

“I’ve got three wonderful kids and I would definitely help them out, buy them some homes, do a little traveling,” said Donna Molay, Manager of the Palmer Market. “Pretty much what everybody dreams of is to kick back, relax and kind of help each other.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in about 302-million.

The drawing is taking place Tuesday night around 11pm.

