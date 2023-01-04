Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown.

During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.

That order was set to expire on Dec. 31—but was extended to March 31 to allow the City Attorney some time to see if it was legally possible. Sarasota’s Vice Mayor Liz Alpert said they are exploring loopholes to the law.

“The City Attorney sent us a memo and the memo pretty much said, because it was a right-of-way we couldn’t use it for these dining spaces—absent an emergency order.” Alpert continued, “I think it’s possible. Other cities do this. So we just need to see how they’re doing it and under what kind of legal justification.”

Many restaurant managers and owners are hoping the city makes the additional outdoor seating permanent as well. According to Duval’s General Manager Jonathan Van Dyke, they’ve increased business and have even had to hire five new employees to help with the outside dining area alone.

“It’s nearly 40 jobs downtown, it’s nearly a quarter million dollars in tax revenue and it brings almost two hundred thousand people to the downtown area just with this additional outdoor seating,” said Van Dyke.

However, if the city isn’t able to figure out a way to make extended outdoor dining indefinite many of those businesses and their employees stand to lose a lot.

“It’s going to be the local jobs that are hurt. The local guests who are coming downtown they will find other places to eat and we want to make sure we provide every opportunity for them to keep their business in Sarasota,” said Van Dyke.

