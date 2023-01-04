Proposed hotel on Bridge Street has residents pushing back

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposal for a new hotel complex landed on the desks of the City of Bradenton Beach Commissioners on Dec. 2. The proposed hotel is 206,987 square feet with 103 units and would fall on the corner of Bridge Street and Gulf Drive South.

Hunter Jensen is a Bradenton local with a love of the historic atmosphere on Bridge St. and Gulf Drive S. After hearing about the proposal and talking with other residents Jensen decided to start a petition to save Bridge Street which now has over 100 online signatures.

“People could go to Clearwater, they could go to Siesta Key, but they come to Anna Maria for those history vibes and the historic aspect of it and the quaintness,” said Jensen. “Putting a large hotel like that at a very historic place where people are very fond and they remember that pretty much their whole life. That will hinder the experience of people coming to the island.”

Christopher Howha just recently moved to the area and said he immediately fell in love with the ‘Old Florida Feel’ of the area. Howha said he’s never been to an area quite like Bradenton Beach before, especially after growing up in the northeast where he described beaches as commercialized. After hearing about Jensen’s petition, he decided to sign it.

“I think it would completely interrupt the feel, like that new building, all that new interaction and everything that it’s bringing. I think it would interrupt that feel and vibe of the island,” said Howha.

Another major concern Jensen addressed was the traffic. He said the area is already congested with the roundabout at that corner frequently getting backed up. Adding a hotel can worsen the situation.

“The resort is very nice and I think a lot of us understand that but at the same time, it’s at a very congested intersection. It’s a very large hotel and with the roundabout, as it is, traffic will back up to the bridge itself,” said Jensen. “Putting that 103-room hotel right in that intersection is just not the best idea.”

However, Jensen added, “It’s a great idea for the island itself, but it’s not a good idea for that intersection itself.” With all the people continuing to move to Manatee and Sarasota County, Jensen understands that development is inevitable but expressed it’s about choosing the right spots to do that development.

“It’s really important that we can accommodate all those people coming in and they’re doing a great job with their developments. As Anna Maria is, the island is only so big and our streets can only take so much.”

According to officials from the City of Bradenton Beach, the proposal is still preliminary and a date for the next steps in this possible hotel has not been set yet.

