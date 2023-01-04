A once powerful cold front will weaken as it approaches the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A once strong cold front that brought tornado alerts across the deep South yesterday will bring severe weather to the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and half of Georgia today.

That threat will not extend to the Suncoast.

One of the trigger mechanisms for severe weather is a cold front. The energy of this front will be moving off to the northeast from Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas. This will trigger strong storms, damaging wind gust and a tornado or hundreds of miles north of us.

Still, as we move into the evening hours, the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast as the front gets closer. Winds out of the south will make it humid. That will be the reason for the sea fog we have seen.

As the front approaches, our best chance for showers will be overnight tonight and into early tomorrow. The front will begin to weaken as it approaches, and our rain chances will rapidly diminish tomorrow.

Once the front passes by, our winds will shift and slightly cooler air will move in. It will not be a cold Artic air mass moving in, but rather just a return to a relatively seasonable temperatures for this time of year. Friday will the the coldest day with highs about 5 degrees below average or 69 degrees.

Saturday morning will be the coolest night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s, about 5 degrees below average.

