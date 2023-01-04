Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A once powerful cold front will weaken as it approaches the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A once strong cold front that brought tornado alerts across the deep South yesterday will bring severe weather to the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and half of Georgia today.

That threat will not extend to the Suncoast.

One of the trigger mechanisms for severe weather is a cold front. The energy of this front will be moving off to the northeast from Alabama and Georgia into the Carolinas. This will trigger strong storms, damaging wind gust and a tornado or hundreds of miles north of us.

Still, as we move into the evening hours, the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast as the front gets closer. Winds out of the south will make it humid. That will be the reason for the sea fog we have seen.

As the front approaches, our best chance for showers will be overnight tonight and into early tomorrow. The front will begin to weaken as it approaches, and our rain chances will rapidly diminish tomorrow.

Once the front passes by, our winds will shift and slightly cooler air will move in. It will not be a cold Artic air mass moving in, but rather just a return to a relatively seasonable temperatures for this time of year. Friday will the the coldest day with highs about 5 degrees below average or 69 degrees.

Saturday morning will be the coolest night with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s, about 5 degrees below average.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
A crash has closed several lanes of I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
Sarasota Police Department are encouraging residents to lock their car doors. This coming after...
Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries
Wreck on I-75 blocks traffic on New Year's Day
FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead
A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

Latest News

ABC7 News at 6pm - January 3, 2023 - clipped version - Hotel plans on Bradenton Beach
ABC7 News at 6pm - January 3, 2023 - clipped version - Hotel plans on Bradenton Beach
mccarthy
Republicans fail to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 3, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - January 3, 2023