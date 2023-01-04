Manatee County announces road closure

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced that there will be a road closure this week at 35th St W at 13th Avenue West.

The intersection closure will begin Friday Jan. 6 and last until Monday Jan. 9.

The county estimates that the road will reopen for school traffic, but there may be alternating lanes with flaggers while final paving is taking place.

This work is for the Manatee County Utilities Sanitary manhole rehabilitation project.

