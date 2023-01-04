Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Here’s who to call if you suspect it

Human trafficking awareness
Human trafficking awareness(KFYR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

Human trafficking is a situation in which an individual is compelled to work or engage in commercial sex through the use of force, fraud or coercion. If the individual is under the age of 18 and engaging in commercial sex they are experiencing regardless if force, fraud, or coercion is also taking place.

If you believe you may have information about a trafficking situation:

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888: Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking.

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733. Message and data rates may apply.

Chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline via www.humantraffickinghotline.org/chat.

Submit a tip online through the anonymous online reporting form below. However, please note that if the situation is urgent or occurred within the last 24 hours we would encourage you to call, text or chat.

The information you provide will be reviewed by the Trafficking Hotline. All reports are confidential and you may remain anonymous. Interpreters are available via phone call only. Learn more about the Hotline’s approach and policies regarding reporting trafficking situations to law enforcement.

Report missing children or child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678) or through their Cybertipline.

Please note that if the situation is urgent or occurred within the last 24 hours we would encourage you to call, text or chat.

We are aware of viral content being shared on social media and have provided the information to law enforcement. Please only submit this form in regards to viral content if you have information regarding a specific victim or survivor.

