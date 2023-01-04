Advertise With Us
Foggy forecast as another front moves in

Chance for a few showers Thursday
Some fog forecast for Wednesday
Some fog forecast for Wednesday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will be moving toward our area on Wednesday this will turn the winds around to the SSW which will bring the possibility of sea fog back our way on Wednesday morning. This fog could get quite thick in places around sunrise which could limit visibilities once again for your morning commute. It may linger a while as well.

So on Wednesday look for some fog or low clouds in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We will still warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by mid afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday night look for increasing clouds with a 40% chance for a few showers or a possible isolated thunderstorm during the overnight through early Thursday morning. We will see temperatures in the mid 60s to start Thursday and warm into the mid 70s. We will see mostly cloudy skies along with mainly late morning and early afternoon scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.

Cold front to bring slight chance for some rain mainly Thursday
Cold front to bring slight chance for some rain mainly Thursday(WWSB)

Friday skies clear and it turns cool with a high of 69 degrees on Friday. Saturday will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

