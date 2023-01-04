Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West

Police will close 26th Street West between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue.
Police will close 26th Street West between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday.

26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation in the area.

