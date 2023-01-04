First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday.

26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation in the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.