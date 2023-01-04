First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday.
26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation in the area.
